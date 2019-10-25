Bringing 'Lion King' to the stage

Duffield Drama Club, which is made up of students in fourth and fifth grades, put on the performance of “The Lion King” this year.

We first went into the music room and practiced all of the songs that we were going to perform. Once we memorized them, we went on stage and practiced the dancing that goes along with the play. After we put all the pieces together, we had the dress rehearsal. We performed for the parents and other grades, and the final performance was at night for our families.

After the show, we had a cast party. It’s fun to be on the stage and be a character. We were the hyenas of the show, which means we were the bad guys. It was hard work, but seeing the show come together made it worth it. Thank you to our directors. It was amazing.

Tracey Kramer’s fourth-grade class, Helen B. Duffield Elementary School, Ronkonkoma