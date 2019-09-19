A club where there's never too much drama

Break a leg! Not literally.

Here at Wantagh Middle School we have an amazing drama club. Our most recent play, “Shrek,” was last April, and it was fantastic. We think everyone enjoyed it. The director is Mrs. Victoria Dempsey, and the vocal director is Mr. Matthew Carlin. We interviewed some of the drama students and here’s what they had to say.

One student, Avery, is involved in drama. She likes it a lot, and she got cast in “Shrek” as a dancing rat. She has always liked acting. If she were the director, she would choose the play “Les Miserables.”

We also talked to Lexie, who likes drama and thinks it's fun. She was cast as part of the ensemble. She has been wanting to do drama ever since elementary school. If she were the director, she would choose the Broadway show "Wicked," but she still loves "Shrek." Lexie did it because it looked fun. She always has a smile on her face during rehearsals.

After we heard what all of the kids thought, we decided to interview the director, Ms. Dempsey.

Ms. Dempsey was very happy with how she cast the show. It was a bit difficult because many students were getting sick during tryouts. It took many hours to cast the show because all the students were amazing. Her other choices were "Grease" and "Tarzan." This was her first time directing, and she did a great job. As a kid, she was in many productions, and "Annie" was her first one.

Wantagh Middle School’s Drama Club is open to all students in grades 6 to 8. We're sure if your school has a drama club you should give it a try. You won't regret it.

Valentina Gatti and Bonnie Hersch’s sixth-grade class, Wantagh Middle School