Draw Circuits 17-piece maker kit (Circuit Scribe) is a fun way to learn more about circuits and how to use them in different ways. It’s fun making them using a pen with conductive ink. When it lights up, it means the circuits work.

I think this game is phenomenal. I can make noises and lights and even more. This is really amazing to use, and I love to learn how to use circuits more.

Ages: 8 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5