We recently saw the new animated movie "Abominable" in Manhattan at the AMC25 Theater. Yi (voiced by Chloe Bennet) is a girl who lives in Chinatown and is missing her father who died. She does odd jobs to save money to travel to all the places her father promised to take her. She also is musically talented and plays her father's violin, which he used to play to make her feel good. One night while playing the violin on her apartment roof, she unexpectedly meets a Yeti (Joseph Izzo) who is trying to get home to Mt. Everest. Yi names the Yeti Everest and decides to help him get home. Her two friends Jin (Tenzing Norgay Trainor) and Peng (Albert Tsai) go along on the adventure. Problems arise when Mr. Burnish, security guards and a Zoologist all want to capture Everest. Many chases and narrow escapes occur. The journey takes them through all the places Yi's father had planned to take her. Surprise comes when Everest shows the kids his magical powers.

Our favorite part was when he put on a light show. There were a few morals in this movie. One was when things get tough, get tougher and another was always use the gifts you are given to see beauty in the world. You have to see the movie if you want to know if Everest makes it home. Everest is adorable and lovable, so if you like Yeti, this is the movie for you. We give it 5 (out of five) smiles! It opens Friday.