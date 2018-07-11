The DribbleUp ball is a match-quality smart soccer ball that connects to your smartphone for training. How cool is that? It helps players all over the world take their skills to the next level.

Before the release date, my coach asked if I would be interested in filming a commercial using the DribbleUp soccer ball. I traveled to Brooklyn and filmed the first part. I had to set up the app on a smartphone and connect it to a TV, then follow commands for a few sets of drills. As you progress depending on your skill level, the drills get harder.

The next day we filmed, I met a freestyler who was going to be in the commercial too — this day was great. We filmed at Pier 5 in Brooklyn. I had to dribble around the field for the background part of the commercial. A little bit later we headed over to Upper 90, a soccer store, and I just watched the rest of it being filmed and played with the DribbleUp ball.

I think the DribbleUp is great for learning, challenging and improving your soccer skills, and being a part of the commercial was amazing.

Colleen Topping’s sixth-grade class, Manor Oaks Elementary School, New Hyde Park