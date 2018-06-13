TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Evening
67° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

LI kid likes flying drones

Kidsday reporter Ryan Mener pilots his drone.

Kidsday reporter Ryan Mener pilots his drone. Photo Credit: Mener family

By Ryan Mener Kidsday Reporter
Print

Drones are fun and cool to fly. But to fly one is not as easy as it looks.

When I first flew my drone, I crashed it a lot. You don’t want to start off going full speed because you don’t know how fast and how far your drone will go. You have to learn how to go up slowly, and it takes a lot of practice.

You will want to master the basic controls. You should first become comfortable with hovering a few inches off the ground. Once you’re comfortable, you can go a little higher and practice maintaining that height. Some drones have options to maintain the height automatically. High-end drones have GPS and autopilot functions.

My drone has a protective guard around the propellers so that when crashing, I don’t destroy the propellers. This way I don’t have to replace the propellers. A basic drone is good for a beginner because when you crash a lot, you won’t worry about how much money you spent on it.

Maggie Rago’s fifth-grade class, McKenna Elementary School, Massapequa Park

By Ryan Mener Kidsday Reporter

More Family

INFO: 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-298-5292, hallockville.comPRICE: $7; Giraffe, cows, monkeys and more on LI
Dads get free admission on June 17 at 26 Father's Day freebies on LI
Here are kids playing in the bubbles at 7 free things to do with LI kids this summer
There are many places kids can eat for 24 places where kids eat free on LI
Haylee enjoying her first time in the pool Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
Christian Creaven-Tintella, Nicolas Colucci and his brother Brody Share your favorite family memories