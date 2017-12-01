We like playing with drones and were lucky enough to test three different types:

Air Racing Drone (Nikko) Amaya wrote: I like that it has different flying modes such as low to high speed. I also like it because it comes with racing tracks you set up that make it more exciting. I enjoyed that you can do different tricks with the drone. The only negative feedback is that this drone is hard to control.

This drone is fun when playing alone or with your friends if they have one too. It is very complicated to learn because there are different buttons that operate movements like doing a 360-degree spin trick. I recommend this one for kids ages 9 and older. I found the toy to be fun and a good way to play with something a little different.

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5

My First Drone (Little Tikes) Kody wrote: It is a remote controlled drone that flies around the room. It is red with black propellers that are safely enclosed. The remote has buttons that go up, down, side to side, and a stop button. The remote takes 6 AA batteries and you use it to charge the drone, too. It is fun. The directions say to use it inside, but it’s a little hard to control. I kept crashing into walls and into my sister.

Ages: 5 and older

Rating: 5 smiles

Aura Drone with Glove Controller (KD Interactive) Joseph wrote: What makes this one different is you have a GestureBotics glove controller to fully control your drone using hand commands. It was really challenging! I think the stick controllers are easier.

Sign up for Newsday's Family newsletter Things to do with kids, events, more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Rating: 3 smiles

— Amaya Carson, Joseph Corrado and Kody Flynn