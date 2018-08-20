Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

LifestyleFamilyKidsday

LI kids review Dura Street Scooter, Pro-Tec helmet

Kidsday reporters Nick Beeker, left, and Nick Gonzalez

Kidsday reporters Nick Beeker, left, and Nick Gonzalez with the Dura Street Scooter. Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Nick Beeker and Nick Gonzalez Kidsday Reporters
We had the opportunity to test the Dura Street Electric Scooter and also the Pro-Tec helmet.

As experienced scooter riders, we were excited to see how it stood up to other scooters. We looked for the pros and cons of the scooter and safety.

Putting the scooter together took us only about 20 minutes. The front wheel was a little hard to put on because the bolt inside the wheel kept on moving.

We found the scooter to be a fast and smooth ride. We were able to get up a small incline, and it was easy to turn. The brake on the scooter was average — not the best, but not the worst.

We found this scooter a little heavier than most, and we think that adds to its safety (but was a little heavy to carry around). Overall, we thought the scooter was great and really fun to ride. We would recommend it to our friends!

Rating: 4.5 smiles out of 5

We liked the Pro-Tec helmet, but we thought there could have been even more padding. The outer cover is very strong, but we would have felt a little more secure if there was more inner padding. We did think that it was comfortable and we liked the look a lot, and we would bring it to the skate park.

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5

Jillian Cagno and Deirdre Greenwald’s fifth-grade class, Tuckahoe School, Southampton

