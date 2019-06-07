TODAY'S PAPER
A  DVD collection can be a convenience, sometimes

Kidsday reporter Joseph Curreri, of the Waverly Avenue

Kidsday reporter Joseph Curreri, of the Waverly Avenue Elementary School in Holtsville, with his family's DVD collection. Photo Credit: Lissa Curreri

By Joseph Curreri Kidsday Reporter
My movie DVD collection was started by my parents when my big brother was born.

It seems that every parent wants to collect Disney movies. And that’s how it started with my mom. She got some of the classics like “Cinderella,” “Snow White,” “Bambi” and “the Fox and the Hound.” She also bought some of the newer animated movies like “Cars,” “Finding Nemo” and “Shrek.” We also have a great holiday collection with movies like “A Christmas Carol,” “The Santa Clause” and “Home Alone.”

But it seems like today no one buys DVDs as much because you can watch whatever you want at any time on cable TV or companies like Netflix. This helps save some space in your drawers because you don’t have DVDs taking up room. But it is nice to open a drawer sometimes, pick a movie out and just press play.

Kerry Abernethy’s fourth-grade class, Waverly Avenue Elementary School, Holtsville

