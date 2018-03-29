Hair coloring to dye for

I love to dye my hair in different colors. I have dyed my hair purple and blue, crimson and red, and coral and pink. I love to change out the color whenever it begins to fade or I get bored with it.

My mom and I dye my hair every couple months. It’s a fun time — but my mom keeps saying, “Gia, sit still.” It’s funny because I can’t. (I think she just likes to yell at me.) She puts tinfoil in my hair so that it doesn’t mess up my whole house.

The dye has to stay in for over an hour. We dye my hair with Splat hair dye. We dye my hair in the bathroom with the door closed because it smells like chemicals. My mom usually spills some of the dye on the floor and makes a mess everywhere, every time.

I dye my hair because a lot of YouTubers like iHasCupquake, Aphmau, Joey Graceffa do it. I really admire what they look like. My mom told me one of the only reasons she lets me do it is because she knows how I feel and I look cool and pretty.

Sue Casey, Debbie Dombrowski, Heather Mason and Kerstin Murphy’s seventh- and eighth-grade students, Jonas E. Salk Middle School, Levittown