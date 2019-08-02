Dyed hair is a craze for kids that started to happen in our school probably around the middle of 2018. Some kids think it is good, some think it is bad. There are some plus sides and some things that might not be as good.

The pro of dyeing your hair is that you can look really awesome if it is done well and looks good.

The con is when you first get it, your hair will stick, and it might be itchy.

But if you want to try this, and your parents say it's OK, don't let the cons overwhelm you. You can get it dyed to your favorite awesome color.

And if you don’t want the hair color to fall out, you can get a special shampoo to keep it in! We like Viral Colorwash shampoo. If you don’t have that shampoo, you can use a shower cap when bathing to keep the color until you need to wash your hair.

Thomas Hughes' fifth-grade class, Lakeville Elementary School, Great Neck