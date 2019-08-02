TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Morning
SEARCH
75° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Dyeing your hair can look really awesome if it is done well

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Matthew Faraci, Sayville

By Charlie Gorenstein and Jun Ko Kidsday Reporters
Print

Dyed hair is a craze for kids that started to happen in our school probably around the middle of 2018. Some kids think it is good, some think it is bad. There are some plus sides and some things that might not be as good.

The pro of dyeing your hair is that you can look really awesome if it is done well and looks good.

The con is when you first get it, your hair will stick, and it might be itchy.

But if you want to try this, and your parents say it's OK,  don't let the cons overwhelm you. You can get it dyed to your favorite awesome color.

And if you don’t want the hair color to fall out, you can get a special shampoo to keep it in! We like Viral Colorwash shampoo. If you don’t have that shampoo, you can use a shower cap when bathing to keep the color until you need to wash your hair.

Thomas Hughes' fifth-grade class, Lakeville Elementary School, Great Neck

By Charlie Gorenstein and Jun Ko Kidsday Reporters

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Splish Splash in Calverton features two wave pools 11 things you didn't know about Splish Splash
Need help planning a sleepover party? Well, Families hire companies to help with sleepover parties
You might have a flash of déjà vu Free indoor places to play at LI malls
Danial Parveez, 4, plays in the water with 15 family day trips on Long Island
This wearable toy is a great way to The hottest back-to-school trends
Sisters Shayna 6 (l) and Aliya Rand 5 8 family-friendly waterfront restaurants on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search