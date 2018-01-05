For months I had wanted to get my hair dyed, but my mother wouldn’t let me. She thought it would cost too much money and she was afraid I wouldn’t like it.

I finally convinced her to have just the front part dyed blond, and she agreed because it would grow out quickly if I didn’t like it. I chose blond because blond goes best with my brown hair, in my opinion. We found out it would cost an extra $15.

My mom took me to my usual barbershop, where one of the ladies bleaches hair. I sat in the chair and got my usual haircut. Then she separated the front part of my hair with a clip and put bleach on that part of my hair using a brush that looked like a paintbrush. I had to sit and wait like that for a really long time, probably about 30 minutes.

After that, she rinsed my hair in the sink, and I got to take a look at it when she was finished blow drying it. I really liked it. I thought to myself, “This is so cool, I should keep doing this!” My friends must also like it because they gave me a lot of compliments.