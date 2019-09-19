TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Morning
SEARCH
47° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Overcoming my dyslexia 

Credit: Kidsday illustration / Rina Lin, Bayside

Credit: Kidsday illustration / Rina Lin, Bayside

By Riley Smith Kidsday Reporter
Print

Let’s start with explaining what dyslexia is. Dyslexia is a disorder that makes it difficult to learn to read and interpret letters and words. I am dyslexic, but I’ve learned to deal with it. I think these tips might help you, too. Here are some ways to handle it:

  •  Practice reading a lot.
  •  Gain your reading and writing independence.
  •  Keep up to date with new technologies. Know what is out there that can help you.
  •  Know the right time divulge your dyslexia to others.
  •  Regain school confidence by talking to your teachers and getting help.
  • Learn your strengths. 
  • Never ever give up.

Now you know ways to deal with and help people with dyslexia.

Valentina Gatti and Bonnie Hersch’s sixth-grade class, Wantagh Middle School

By Riley Smith Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Kids can build, code and play with R2-D2, Start shopping now: Top toy trends for 2019 holiday season
One of the newest star characters from the Forky, Captain Marvel, more top Halloween costumes for kids
Lido Boulevard, Lido Beach, 516-571-7701, nwsdy.li/nickbeach. Hours- Daily: Where to skateboard, in-line skate on LI
The latest Sesame Street Live! production makes it's Sesame Street Live!, more LI fun this week
The Long Island Fair at Old Bethpage Village The best family fall festivals on LI
Caitlin Watters, 13, of Bethpage, works together with 11 ‘Escape’ rooms for families on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search