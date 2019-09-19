Overcoming my dyslexia 

Let’s start with explaining what dyslexia is. Dyslexia is a disorder that makes it difficult to learn to read and interpret letters and words. I am dyslexic, but I’ve learned to deal with it. I think these tips might help you, too. Here are some ways to handle it:
- Practice reading a lot.
- Gain your reading and writing independence.
- Keep up to date with new technologies. Know what is out there that can help you.
- Know the right time divulge your dyslexia to others.
- Regain school confidence by talking to your teachers and getting help.
- Learn your strengths.
- Never ever give up.
Now you know ways to deal with and help people with dyslexia.
Valentina Gatti and Bonnie Hersch’s sixth-grade class, Wantagh Middle School
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.