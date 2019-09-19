Overcoming my dyslexia 

Let’s start with explaining what dyslexia is. Dyslexia is a disorder that makes it difficult to learn to read and interpret letters and words. I am dyslexic, but I’ve learned to deal with it. I think these tips might help you, too. Here are some ways to handle it:

Practice reading a lot.

Gain your reading and writing independence.

Keep up to date with new technologies. Know what is out there that can help you.

Know the right time divulge your dyslexia to others.

Regain school confidence by talking to your teachers and getting help.

Learn your strengths.

Never ever give up.

Now you know ways to deal with and help people with dyslexia.

Valentina Gatti and Bonnie Hersch’s sixth-grade class, Wantagh Middle School