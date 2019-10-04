Enjoying Oktoberfest on Eagle Lake

One of my favorite places to go is Eagle Lake in Gouldsboro, Pennsylvania.

It's just about two hours from New York City. This is a great little community where our friends have a trailer they keep on the property and my family comes up to visit and hang out with them about four times a year. It is so much fun. We love going out in the woods or going down by the lake and fishing. It is a fun place to go year-round. Within this community, you can buy a plot of land to put a cabin or a trailer on it. It is definitely worth it. Besides enjoying nature, there are so many other things you can do there. I like swimming, fishing, paddle boarding and kayaking, but this time of year is the best because they have an Oktoberfest.

There are lots of activities like pumpkin painting, horseback riding, jumpy houses and hayrides. To eat, they barbecue hamburgers, hot dogs and sausage. The best part is you can just chill by the lake with your family and friends.

After the Oktoberfest festivities, we go back to the cabin for fire pit night. The adults can sit near the fire and chill, while the kids either watch a movie, play manhunt or take a ride in the golf cart (the main form of transportation in Eagle Lake). We are so lucky to have such great friends that let us all play together.

You can ride around in the golf cart and see deer, wild turkey, raccoons and maybe even bears. We see deer near the cabin all the time and even feed them apples. My dad and aunt encountered a bear once by the trash bins.

Cara Grace-Nizich’s fifth-grade class, JFK Elementary School, West Babylon