Have you ever craved a delicious sweet treat? If so, then you should take a ride down to East Main & Main, a doughnut shop in Port Jefferson.

East Main & Main has been open since June 2017, and it is always busy. The owners thought Port Jefferson was the best spot for their business because they live locally and the tourist hot spot was missing doughnuts.

They make about 400 doughnuts a day on average, and once a flavor is sold out, they do not make any more for the day. They have 16 different varieties plus specialties. Some of the flavors are cookie dough, apple fritter, salted caramel and lemon poppy. There is a variety called Black Gold, a glazed doughnut with chocolate frosting and chunks of brownies. The Cereal Killer is a glazed doughnut with vanilla frosting and Fruity Pebbles cereal, which happens to be their best seller, and one of my favorites!

They also sell locally owned coffee and sparkling flavored water drinks, which go yummy with their doughnuts.

You can customize your order or order a party box, which consists of glazed doughnuts and all the toppings to create your own masterpieces. See a lot of the flavors at eastmainandmain.com.

The shop is in the front of the store, and there is a lounge in the back where you can hang out, eat and drink, and even play board games. The owners are friendly and outgoing. Come and visit at 250 E. Main St., Port Jefferson, and do not hesitate to try the maple-bacon doughnut!

Brian Harvey’s sixth-grade class, Minnesauke Elementary School, East Setauket