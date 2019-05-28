Lavender by the Bay is a lavender farm in East Marion that has been there since 2002. During the summer when the lavender is in full bloom, the farm is super-popular. Besides visiting Lavender by the Bay, I also read about the farm online and found out some interesting things.

The lavender farm is 17 acres and has more than 80,000 lavender plants. The lavender starts to bloom at the start of June into early July. English lavender blooms around mid-June and September. The largest bloom is French lavender, which typically blooms in early July.

Other than fresh-cut lavender, the farm sells dried lavender, lavender essential oils, pillows and other items containing lavender.

The lavender farm also has bees and beehives. Honey is naturally made in the hives after the bees have finished gathering nectar from their lavender plants. The farm sells the honey first-come, first-serve, so it doesn't ship honey. It also sells honey lotion, honey soap and honey shea butter. Something you should know before you visit is to not wear perfume because the bees don’t quite like it.

Info: 7540 Main Rd., East Marion, lavenderbythebay.com

Amy Gammon and Karen Gessner's sixth-grade class, Greenport Elementary School