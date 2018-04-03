The annual Eastern Long Island Mini Maker Faire will be held June 9 in Port Jefferson, hosted by The Maritime Explorium.

The Mini Maker Faire is a venue where friendly people show interesting displays, games and other fun kinds of things for kids of all ages. In the Village Center, right next to the beach, they have 3-D printers, and sometimes they let you keep a 3-D printed object. You will find a lot of makers and vendors in the Village Center on its three floors. The bottom floor often has DIY projects made with various things that are in your house. On the middle floor, there are usually many scientists from all over the country. The top floor has 3-D printers, virtual reality headsets and a lot of string-based creations like hand knitting (which I will be presenting again this year) and math strategy using crochet patterns.

The robotic teams from Stony Brook University and many local high schools including Smithtown and Miller Place use Legos, Erector sets and Meccano-type sets to build functioning robots that can do things such as play catch and soccer and move things to build a wall. The classes and demonstrations teach you about science, robotics and more. The Navy has water-related robotics in an outdoor pool.

You may see jewelry and custom lacrosse sticks being made, or ice cream made using liquid nitrogen. Sometimes there are drones used for video surveillance and delivering packages. And don’t forget about the awesome food trucks.

It is a really fun time for everyone. I hope you get the chance to come out and enjoy the 2018 Mini Maker Faire and stop by to see my booth all about hand knitting. Find out more at easternlongisland.makerfaire.com

Brian Harvey’s sixth-grade class, Minnesauke Elementary School, East Setauket