Ed Sheeran gives a great concert

Ed Sheeran performs at The Forum on March

Ed Sheeran performs at The Forum on March 5, 2017, in Inglewood, California. Photo Credit: Getty Images for iHeartMedia / Kevin Winter

By Jillian Baskind and Remi Webb Kidsday Reporters
Have you ever been to a concert? Well if you haven’t, Ed Sheeran is someone you want to go see. His songs are great, he’s great, and there’s nothing better than seeing him. We saw him at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Here is how our experience went at the Ed Sheeran concert.

We arrived early enough to visit the souvenir stand and purchased an Ed Sheeran blue tie-dye shirt with his name on it. The concert began at 8 p.m. We took videos of a lot of songs that he played. Before Ed Sheeran came out to sing, there was an opening act, James Blunt. He played lots of different kinds of music (fast and slow). Some songs James played were “You’re Beautiful,” “Goodbye My Lover,” “Heart to Heart,” and tons more amazing songs.

Everyone started to scream when Ed walked onto the stage. Our two favorite songs were “Happier” and “Perfect.” When a sad or slow song came on, he told everyone to turn their flashlights on and wave them so the whole arena lit up.

After singing most of his songs, Ed said goodnight and left the stage. The crowd went crazy screaming his name until he came back. He sang three more songs to end his performance. If you ever want to go see a concert we really recommend that you see Ed Sheeran. We think he is the most talented, amazing, funny person you will ever see. We can’t wait to go to another concert together.

Ed will be back in the metropolitan area in September at MetLife Stadium.

