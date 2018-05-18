Should kids be allowed to learn outside when the weather is nice? Yes! When the weather gets nicer we should have lessons outside as we are always cooped up in the classroom like a flock of chickens.

One reason why kids should go outside for lessons is our classrooms get really hot. If we go outside for lessons, we can cool down. Sunlight is also good for health as every few minutes it gives us vitamin D, essential for strong bones.

Another reason why we should do lessons outside is kids can learn more about the subject because of their surroundings. For example, kids can learn more about science with plants and leaves. We can also learn about shapes and sizes in math lessons.

Finally, going outside for 30 minutes give kids a boost of energy. Outdoor time helps the brain produce endorphins, which are essential for mental health.

We had the chance to interview some other kids to see what they think. First we asked a fifth-grade boy what he thinks. He agreed and said it is more fun learning outside. Next we asked him what lesson would be best taught outside. He said math because he thinks it is a boring lesson. We asked a second-grade girl, and she thought it would be great to learn outside. Next we asked her if we should have playground time after a lesson. She told us definitely. Lastly we asked a third-grade boy, and he said the same thing — we should go outside.

Hopefully, these reasons will inspire kids and teachers to try outdoor lessons!

Dyanne Case, Melissa Dinkelacker and Janet Nizinski’s fifth-grade class, Northside School, Levittown