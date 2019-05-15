El Salvador is very beautiful country in Central America on the Pacific Coast, and if you ever have the chance to go, I would recommend it. It is a place I like to go and visit my family. I believe that you would love it there. It will be a good adventure.

The beaches are beautiful to go surfing, and the pools have natural water that don’t have anything bad in them — you can see the fish swimming in them. Many people who visit like El Salvador and other places better than the United States.

In my opinion, El Salvador is a lot like the United States. People try their best to earn money so they can support their children and get food. El Salvador is a very poor country, so people have to find a way to make a living. Some trade and some sell things to get money.

It is adventurous, and one of the fun things I like is that many of the roads are just dirt roads, which makes riding in a car exciting. It is normal to see dogs in the middle of the roads, or in the houses of people who aren’t their owners. A lot of people there have dogs. I have the best time every time I visit.

Theresa Moskowski’s fourth-grade students, Walnut Street School, Uniondale