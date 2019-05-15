TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Morning
SEARCH
61° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

El Salvador is a great country to visit

Photo Credit: Kidsday illustration / Aaliyah Rose

By Vanessa Gonzalez Kidsday Reporter
Print

El Salvador is very beautiful country in Central America on the Pacific Coast, and if you ever have the chance to go, I would recommend it. It is a place I like to go and visit my family. I believe that you would love it there. It will be a good adventure.

The beaches are beautiful to go surfing, and the pools have natural water that don’t have anything bad in them — you can see the fish swimming in them. Many people who visit like El Salvador and other places better than the United States.

In my opinion,  El Salvador is a lot like the United States. People try their best to earn money so they can support their children and get food. El Salvador is a very poor country, so people have to find a way to make a living. Some trade and some sell things to get money.

It is adventurous, and one of the fun things I like is that many of the roads are just dirt roads, which makes riding in a car exciting. It is normal to see dogs in the middle of the roads, or in the houses of people who aren’t their owners. A lot of people there have dogs. I have the best time every time I visit.

Theresa Moskowski’s fourth-grade students, Walnut Street School, Uniondale

By Vanessa Gonzalez Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

To be fair, any pizzeria can whip up Big thrills on LI: 15 unique things to do
Aimei Aige, 4, from Huntington LI kids' unique names and the stories behind them
18 historic LI places kids will love
The Holy Smoke dessert features French vanilla ice Classic LI restaurants your kids will like
With a salute to Safe Boating Week (May Huntington Waterfront Festival, more LI fun this week
Baby shower first time mom to be and LI's mother-daughter look-alikes
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search