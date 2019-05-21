TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Morning
SEARCH
60° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

We host the Empty Bowls fundraiser to fight hunger

Photo Credit: Kidsday illustration / Olivia Casabianca

By Olivia Casabianca Kidsday Reporter
Print

Tuckahoe School holds an event called Empty Bowls every March. Empty Bowls is about raising awareness and fighting against hunger.

In art class, with our teacher, Mrs. Barbara Imperiale, we make ceramic spoons and ceramic bowls to represent an empty stomach. Everyone who brings a canned food item to the event will get a free spoon, and they can get raffle tickets to win a bowl, or they can buy a bowl.

After we make the bowls and spoons out of clay, they are glazed in different colors. Every year the students make several hundred bowls and spoons. In the past, families were invited into school for several evenings to help make bowls and spoons. Each year we set a goal to make more and more.

This year Empty Bowls was held on March 14. On the evening of the event, our cafeteria was filled with people from our school and community. There were all kinds of soups and salads for people to enjoy, and of course, bowls and spoons. Mrs. Imperiale had artists there demonstrating how to make the bowls and spoons and how to use a pottery wheel. 

It was a wonderful night and, in the end, our school raised a lot of money to help fight against hunger.

Bonnie Downs and Allison Whittle’s writers club, Tuckahoe School, Southampton

By Olivia Casabianca Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

It's time for the Brookhaven Fair with its Brookhaven Fair, more LI fun this week
Olivia Soprano, 8, of Bellmore, yells Billy Joel song, 19 more secrets of Nunley's Carousel
Francesco Guerrieri, owner of Francesco's Italian Bakery in 10 over-the-top birthday cakes from LI bakeries
Giovanna Goodman, 2, of Commack and Charlotte Fallon, LI restaurants offering fun experiences for kids
There's so much to do at Eisenhower Park 35 family-friendly things to do this spring on LI
Chip the pug is just starting to explore New family shows, movies streaming on Netflix in May
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search