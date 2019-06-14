Gift ideas for your favorite teacher

The end of the school year is almost here! Don’t forget to give your favorite teacher a great gift.
If your school allows you to give your teacher something special at the end of the year, here are items they might appreciate. Many teachers have too many coffee mugs. I have given some of my teachers these gifts in the past years, and they have loved them and can really use these!
- Amazon gift card
- Cozy socks
- Certificate to nail salon
- Teacher tote bag
- Reusable water bottle
- Tea pitcher
- Gift card for coffee
- Nice sweatshirt or sweater
Those were some gift ideas that I think your teachers will really appreciate and use. Most of all, if it was a good year for you, thank your teachers. They have made an impact on you that can last a lifetime.
Patricia King's fourth grade class, Bowling Green Elementary School, Westbury
