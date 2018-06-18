TODAY'S PAPER
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Collecting erasers

Kidsday reporter Aurora Ryan with her eraser collection.

Kidsday reporter Aurora Ryan with her eraser collection. Photo Credit: Ryan family

By Aurora Ryan Kidsday Reporter
I have more than 100 erasers. I’ve been collecting them since I was 5. Recently my grandmother ordered 60 more erasers. I don’t even know where some of the older ones are because I have so many. I keep them in a clear Tupperware with an orange cap.

The erasers are even detachable. You can take them apart, mix them with other erasers or put them together again. These erasers are very important to me because some are hard to find in stores. There is an eraser for most common items and some rarer items. A few weeks ago we even found a kit to make my own erasers, and it works great.

I will probably continue to collect erasers for a long time, since many of them are miniatures of everyday items. They’re fun to collect and fun to play with.

Stefanie Baldante’s fifth-grade class, W.S. Mount Elementary School, Stony Brook

