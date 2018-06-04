Are you looking for something fun and different to do on Long Island? If you are, we have the place for you: Long Island Escape Game in Lake Ronkonkoma. We were lucky enough to take a tour there.

We asked the person who took us around the game rooms a lot of questions about how the Escape Game works. She was very nice and very helpful and she even gave us a tour of two of the rooms called Time Warp and Legends.

The Escape Game is basically different puzzles inside three rooms that you have to solve in order to escape the rooms. There are different types of puzzles, like basic math problems, riddles and other brain teasers that lead to hints to solve the puzzles. You have to solve all the puzzles in one hour or less to win the game. During the game you can use a Walkie Talkie to get three hints if your group gets stuck.

You can either go by yourself or in a group of up to 10. We recommend going with a bigger group because you have more minds working on the puzzles. The game is not easy. Less than 50 percent of the people who try make it out in an hour, and the more people you have, the better your chances will be.

Long Island Escape Game is at 718 Portion Rd., Lake Ronkonkoma; learn more at escapegameli.com

Jennifer DeCarlo and Robyn Grieco’s fifth-grade class, Nokomis Elementary School, Holbrook