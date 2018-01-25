TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 29° Good Evening
Scattered Clouds 29° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Operation: Escape Room game requires teamwork, skill

Kidsday reporters Nelson Lin, left, and Miru Han

Kidsday reporters Nelson Lin, left, and Miru Han reviewed the game Operation: Escape Room. Photo Credit: Kathleen McMahon

By Miru Han and Nelson Lin Kidsday Reporters
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

We played Spy Code’s Operation: Escape Room (Yulu). It is a spy strategy game to save your friends.

The whole idea of the game is to get all the keys, do all the riddles and save your friend. What you will see in the box is a timer, 45 cards, a key cage that you have to get a key out from, a spinner and finally a quiz master (a combination item).

What we liked about the game is that it’s challenging and it uses teamwork and skill. Also, the packaging is really nice.

What we disliked about the game is that it took a long time to assemble, and it was hard to put the items in the box. It was really confusing when we first started — the directions should be clearer. For some kids it may be simple, and for others it can take a long time.

Ages: 9 and older

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5

By Miru Han and Nelson Lin Kidsday Reporters
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Family

There are many freebies for kids on Long 17 birthday freebies for kids, adults on LI
There are many places kids can eat for 25 places where kids eat free on LI
Consider sending a cookie card this year. This 35 new Valentine's Day sweets and treats
Hunter celebrating his 1st birthday at a photo Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
895 Walt Whitman Rd., Melville, 631-271-1180, bowlmor.com. Features: 46 indoor places to play on LI
"The Nutcracker and the Four Realms" hits theaters 'Incredibles 2,' more Walt Disney Studios' 2018 movies
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE