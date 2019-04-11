TODAY'S PAPER
Toshiba ExploraVision is a kids' competition to solve future problems

Kidsday staff artist Maven Martin, Wheatley Heights

Kidsday staff artist Maven Martin, Wheatley Heights Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist/Maven Martin, Wheatley Heights

By Mirabelle Del Giudice and Liz Madden Kidsday Reporters
Toshiba ExploraVision is a kindergarten-to-12th-grade research program in which kids with curious minds and good behavior come together. 

At our school it is for kids in grades three to five. These students must be willing to miss class and make up all the work that they missed.  They try to create an invention that helps out something in the world.  This invention does not have to exist now, but has the possibility of existing in 20 years. If you want to be eligible for this program you have to have patience, a positive attitude and good researching skills.

If you are selected to participate in Toshiba, you are put in groups that have two to four kids in each. Your group is assigned extra homework for Toshiba. You should do a good amount of work for your group.

In the end, your final project will have maximum of 11 pages, plus a bibliography and sample web pages. The document must have six components: abstract (summary), present technology, history, future technology, breakthroughs, design process and consequences.The teams compete against other teams throughout the nation.  

If you make it through the first round of competition, the next step is the regional round. Regional winners film a video and make a live website, and move on to the national round. For national winners, each team member gets a savings bond worth $10,000 for first place and $5,000 for second place. The winning teams are invited to Washington, D.C., for an all-expenses-paid awards ceremony in June.

Info: exploravision.org

Christine Arthur’s fifth-grade class, Bayville Intermediate School

