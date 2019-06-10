Surgery helped me to see eye-to-eye

My experience through eye surgery was tough, but it was worth it.

My regular eye doctor said I had to go to a different eye doctor. When we went to that eye doctor, he said we had to go to another eye doctor. The doctor I went to helped a ton.

The first day he just asked me a couple of questions and tested my eyes, and the results were that I had lazy eye. If you don’t know what lazy eye is, it is when one of your eyes looks straight and your other eye looks in the other direction.

The beginning of my eye surgery was the hardest. My parents said I could not eat for 12 hours. When I went to get my surgery, I had to get up at 5 in the morning. When they gave me medicine they also gave me a coloring book and stickers, and I was so loopy, I started to call the nurses in the coloring book teachers and started to sing random songs. My family made a video of me, and we can still watch it till this day. That was when I had to get ready.

I could not go to school for a whole week after the surgery. Then after the week of no school, I would have to miss another week of gym. I was pretty sad when I heard that. I also did not want to do the extra work that I had to, to pay for being out for so long. The worst part for me was that I could not see my friends.

But I was so excited to be done with my eye surgery. I got cards from my class. I had fun when I was reading them. But I did not like putting an eye patch on for 10 minutes. I would have to put a patch on my eye and lie down for 10 minutes. Sometimes the white part of my eyes would turn red, then I would have to put an eye patch on again.

My eyesight is good now. I still have astigmatism, but no more lazy eye.

