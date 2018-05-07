Have you ever “fake-cried” because you wanted something badly? You may want to go somewhere or want something so badly. Your parents say, “It’s a waste of money.” They might say, “You won’t use it.” But that doesn’t stop us from wanting it or begging for it. Sometimes fake crying can really, really work in our favor.

We gathered some real-life stories from kids in our class. One time, James wanted a Nerf gun tank. He begged and cried for his parents to buy it for him. At first they said no, but then with persistent begging and fake crying they gave in, and James was able to buy the Nerf gun. His parents got annoyed with him but they actually thought he was crying. His siblings followed his lead. When his sister wanted a Barbie doll, she also fake-cried, and it worked.

Josh fake-cried once to get an electronic device: he got it because the fake crying worked. His parents got very annoyed. His brothers and sisters did not copy him because they were older, so they knew not to act a certain way. He would definitely think about doing it again if he had to.

Ava also fake-cried, and it totally didn’t work — yet. She wanted an Apple watch in the worst way. She gave her parents a million reasons why she needs that watch. She hasn’t gotten it yet, but her parents said she might get it soon. Her parents didn’t get annoyed, they only got a little mad. Ava still secretly wants it and her siblings were not annoyed.

The lesson learned from this fake-crying trend is that it might work. These are true stories of times when fake crying worked wonders for us.

Jennifer Green and Renee Remi’s fourth-grade class, Saddle Rock Elementary School, Great Neck