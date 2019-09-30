TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Morning
SEARCH
61° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Unmasking secrets of the Iroquois

Kidsday reporter Tiffany Preston of Lawerence with the

Kidsday reporter Tiffany Preston of Lawerence with the Iroquois mask she crafted. Photo Credit: Sharon Mor

By Tiffany Preston Kidsday Reporter
Print

We began learning about the Iroquois in September. We were taught about where they lived in New York and the types of dwellings they lived in. Our teachers thought it would be great to do a special project together.

The False Face Society was one of the Iroquois medicine societies. They were known for their masks. The masks were used by the Iroquois in healing rituals. We made our masks with papier-mâché (the Iroquois used tree bark) and we tried to make them look just like the original Iroquois masks. All of the masks have big crooked noses and sunken eyes. We painted most of ours red, just the way they used to do, and gave them crazy hair.

This was a fun project and a great way to find out about the people who once lived here.

Jean Mahland and Sharon Mor’s fourth-grade class, Lawrence Elementary School

By Tiffany Preston Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Is he the greatest showman? You be the See Hugh Jackman at Nassau Coliseum, more LI fun this week
Lido Boulevard, Lido Beach, 516-571-7701, nwsdy.li/nickbeach. Hours- Daily: Where to skateboard, in-line skate on LI
Caitlin Watters, 13, of Bethpage, works together with 11 ‘Escape’ rooms for families on LI
Unbox the Poopsie Rainbow doll to find more Amazon's 25 most anticipated toys for the holidays
Preservation Long Island in partnership with The best family fall festivals on LI
On Sept. 14, families talked about spending quality Fun things to do on LI: Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search