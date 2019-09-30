Unmasking secrets of the Iroquois

We began learning about the Iroquois in September. We were taught about where they lived in New York and the types of dwellings they lived in. Our teachers thought it would be great to do a special project together.

The False Face Society was one of the Iroquois medicine societies. They were known for their masks. The masks were used by the Iroquois in healing rituals. We made our masks with papier-mâché (the Iroquois used tree bark) and we tried to make them look just like the original Iroquois masks. All of the masks have big crooked noses and sunken eyes. We painted most of ours red, just the way they used to do, and gave them crazy hair.

This was a fun project and a great way to find out about the people who once lived here.

Jean Mahland and Sharon Mor’s fourth-grade class, Lawrence Elementary School