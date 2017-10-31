This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 58° Good Evening
Few Clouds 58° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

We love living in our family compound on the bay

The Maroney and Felicetti families in the backyard

The Maroney and Felicetti families in the backyard of the family compound in Lindenhurst. Photo Credit: Maroney family

By Michael Felicetti and Laken Maroney  Kidsday Reporters
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to live in a “long house”? Have you ever watched the “Fuller House” series on Netflix?

In these living arrangements, extended family members share the same housing. Three families live together in our home where both our parents grew up and attended Harding Avenue Elementary School.

Our great-grandfather built the house in 1963, and each generation lived here until Superstorm Sandy. Our compound was destroyed, and we lived apart for two years while rebuilding. Nobody liked living apart, and we all missed sharing fun in the backyard on the bay. We are all together again happily enjoying family dinners at the big table in our compound.

We have three families and 11 people all living together. Each family has its own “home” in the home. The best part is the bay is our backyard, and the second best part is we are never, ever lonely.

By Michael Felicetti and Laken Maroney  Kidsday Reporters
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Family

My Grandson Connor in the pumpkin patch at Fall on Long Island: Show us your photos
Elliana enjoying every little bit of cake!! Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
Influenster.com surveyed 40,000 people across the United States Fave Halloween candy by state: NY's may surprise you
The house mac 'n cheese at Old Fields Classic LI restaurants your kids will like
Join Scooby and the gang as they save 50 new shows streaming on Netflix for kids
You still have time to make a reservation LI Restaurant Week, more local fun