We all lead such busy lives. There are so many things to do, but does your family still make time for family dinners?

We asked kids in our school how many times a week on average they have family dinner. Here is what we found out:

0 nights: 0

1 to 3 nights: 68

4 to 6 nights: 28

All 7 nights: 12

As you can see, we all make time to eat together at least a few times a week. Schoolwork, sports, and Mom and Dad working can sometimes change dinner plans, but most families do their best to all get together as much as they can. It is a good time to talk about things that are going on in everyone’s life.

Carol Chisan and Donna Haakonson’s fourth-grade class, William Floyd Elementary School, Shirley