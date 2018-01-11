After a long week of work or school, everyone is looking forward to the weekend. One of the highlights in my house is Sunday dinner. With everyone’s busy schedules, this is the one time that the whole family gets to eat together.

For a Sunday dinner you would think there would be 10 to 11 people, but not my family. For just a little family dinner, we have about 20 to 25 people at my house. And you would think a Sunday dinner would have about five or six dishes, but in my house there are about nine to 10 dishes, not including the appetizers and desserts. Examples of the dishes are pasta and meatballs with tomato sauce or chicken cutlets, and we always have a side of bread (my favorite part is the bread).

After dinner everyone helps clean up, even the kids. Then we all help set out dessert, and if it is somebody’s birthday, then we sing “Happy Birthday.” We usually celebrate someone’s birthday even if their birthday isn’t on that day — it could just be in that month. After dinner and dessert we clean up and then we just sit around the table and talk and have a great time.

These are just regular Sunday dinners, so can you imagine what a party would be like? These are my favorite memories, and I hope when my sisters and I grow up, we will all continue this tradition with our families.