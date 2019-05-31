I go to Farmingdale Gymnastics Academy. I love going there.

I have a lot of fun practicing with my coaches, Kim and Taryn. My favorite event is bars. I love bars because I love doing flyaways off the high bar.

My second favorite event is floor. I love floor because I love showing off my detailed routine.

My third favorite event is vault. Vault is great because I love doing half-ons over the vault and falling to my back on the squishy mat.

My least favorite event is beam. I don’t really like beam because it’s scary. It’s high off the ground and the beam is only four inches wide!

I love doing gymnastics at FGA. You can work to get on a competitive team or do it for fun and exercise, and you can even have a party here!

Info: 121 Carolyn Blvd., Farmingdale, fgany.rocks

Valentina Gatti and Bonnie Hersch's sixth-grade class, Wantagh Middle School