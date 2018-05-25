Have you ever heard of a hypebeast? A hypebeast is a person who wears expensive clothing and name brands. According to the Urban Dictionary, hypebeast is slang for someone who is a beast (obsessed) about the hype (in fashion), and will do whatever it takes to obtain that desired hype.

I will tell you ways to make money to get those hypebeast brands like Supreme, Gucci, Off White, Louis Vuitton and Bape. Sneakers are also part of a hypebeast. One hypebeast shoe is Yeezy’s 350 Boost, which goes for around $400.

One way you can make money to get those hypebeast brands is to do chores for your family. But you are going to have to do a lot of chores if you want that expensive look! For example, washing dishes, emptying the dishwasher, taking the trash out, walking dogs or making your bed.

Now you know how to get the money, so it’s time to get those brands.

Amy Brown’s fourth-grade class, Cutchogue East Elementary School