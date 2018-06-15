Are you like me when it comes to buying Father’s Day gifts for your dad? Do you find yourself buying the same boring gifts year after year? Like a new tie, or cologne, or a stuffed animal or crossword books? This year I decided to change things up and be goofy and fun! So if you want to do the same, here are some goofy Father’s Day gifts that you might want to give to your dad this year.

WACKY COUPON BOOK. This book is filled with coupons that your dad can cash in for things like: no whining for a whole day, a kid’s room cleanup day, a “take out the garbage” pass, car or truck cleanup, free hugs all day long.

CHANGE EXCHANGE. For this one all you need to do is collect all your dad’s loose change you can find around his room, car, junk drawer, and even in the dryer. Then go to the bank and exchange that change for bills. Then on Father’s Day, put it all in a card and give it to your dad. (Tell him where it came from, of course.)

QUALITY TIME. On Father’s Day, sit with your dad to watch his favorite show or sports game. No matter how boring the show is or how much you want to do something else, fight through. He will feel appreciated.

COFFEE TO GO. For this one, you will have to get up a little early. Go to the kitchen and make Dad a cup of coffee in his favorite travel mug. Leave it on the counter with a note that says “Happy Father’s Day.”

MIRROR MESSAGE. This is another one that you will have to get up a little early for. On the bathroom mirror, write a message for him using lipstick. Wish him a happy Father’s Day and tell him how much you love him.

Maggie Rago’s fifth-grade class, McKenna Elementary School, Massapequa Park