Imagine that you and your family plan to go on a magnificent cruise to Hawaii, but your family ends on staying home. That would be an expectation and the reality. You expect something better but get something worse. Here are some expectations and the reality about Father’s Day.

Expectation: You purchase your dad a wonderful present.

Reality: You give him a homemade card at the last minute.

Expectation: You make your dad a wonderful breakfast of fluffy pancakes, topped with blueberries, and a glass of orange juice, along with a vase of flowers.

Reality: You carry up a bowl of soggy cereal to his bedroom.

Expectation: You and your father go out to watch the baseball game.

Reality: You and your father don’t get tickets and stay home watching the game on TV.

Expectation: You and your father plan on relaxing or swimming at the pool.

Reality: The pool is noisy and crowded when you arrive.

Expectation: Your family is ready for a fancy candlelight dinner.

Reality: Your family waits eight hours and still can’t get a table, so you eat takeout from McDonald’s.

Stefanie Baldante’s fifth-grade class, W.S. Mount Elementary School, Stony Brook