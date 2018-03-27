We love using apps to play games, watch movies and more. Here are just some of our favorites:

YouTube, Snapchat and Netflix. YouTube is awesome because you can watch your favorite videos. Some of the videos that Logan likes to watch are professional sports where everyone is doing their best, but Danny prefers to watch sports fails. Jake likes to watch videos about Airsoft guns and gear (it’s a little like paintball, but without all the mess). Snapchat is amazing because you can text your friends and send them pictures. The filters for the pictures can change your face — you can add dog faces or even make your friends look like pizzas. Netflix is fun because you can watch movies. It’s different from YouTube because you can watch the whole movie. YouTube has commercials, Netflix doesn’t.

More cool apps are Madden NFL Mobile and Flip Master. Madden Mobile is great because you can make your own football team and pick your own players from the current and old-timer roster. It’s almost like Fantasy Football, but you set the teams and play with them, instead of watching football games each week to see how you are doing. Flip Master is a game where you perform stunts on a trampoline. It’s great to watch yourself flying around and mastering tricks.

Angel’s favorite app is Super Mario Run. It’s just like playing on a Nintendo console, but you can take it with you. Angel also enjoys Color Switch. It’s a strategy game where you have to match colors of different shapes as you tap the screen. It’s hard, but he is very good at it.

Audible is a good app because it reads to you, and you can pick a book that you like and you can hear it. Logan likes it because it makes it easier to read and understand books for both school and enjoyment. Another good app is ESPN. This app can check the score of your favorite teams, even when you can’t watch the game.

Sue Casey, Debbie Dombrowski, Heather Mason and Kerstin Murphy’s seventh- and eighth-grade students, Jonas E. Salk Middle School, Levittown