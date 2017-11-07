This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
What’s your favorite dance movie?

"Grease," with Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta, is a classic dance movie. Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures Photo

By Annie Troy  Kidsday Reporter
We go to a dance school, but that is not all we like. We like movies, among other things. But if you could combine two of your favorite things, which movie that has lots of dancing in it do you like best?

I asked the kids in dance troupe that question and gave them five choices and here are my results:

“Grease”: 5

“Dirty Dancing”: 4

“Footloose”: 3

“High School Musical”: 3

“Beauty and the Beast”: 1

As you can see, two really old movies won: “Grease,” which starred John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, and “Dirty Dancing,” which starred Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze. If you haven’t seen either of these movies, you should, even if you just sit and watch instead of dancing along.

