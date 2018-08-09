TODAY'S PAPER
What’s your favorite food from the grill?

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Lingfei Zhao, Syosset

By Kailey Lanning Kidsday Reporter
It’s the summer, and it is time for barbecues and other outdoor fun. With the weather so nice, I bet you are eating a lot more food off the grill.

I wanted to know what food kids like best off the grill. I gave 96 fourth-grade kids three choices. Here is what I found out:

Cheeseburger: 54

Hamburger: 25

Hot dog: 17

As you can see, it is hamburgers over hot dogs by a lot, but if you are going to make the burgers, don’t forget the cheese, because that is by far the favorite for kids in my school.

Meredith Marin’s fourth-grade class, Birch Lane Elementary School, Massapequa Park

