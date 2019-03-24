Have you ever thought about what your favorite holiday is? We asked 108 kids in grades four to six which one they liked best. Here is what we found out:

Christmas: 69

Hanukkah: 10

Halloween: 8

Easter: 7

Thanksgiving: 5

Fourth of July: 4

Valentine’s Day: 3

Sign up for Newsday's Family newsletter Things to do with kids, events, more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

New Year’s Eve: 2

As you can see, it wasn’t even close. We asked a few kids their opinions, and here is what we found out.

One kid said he likes the excitement of Christmas and Santa. Another kid who voted for Christmas said he loves getting presents and seeing family members at that time of year.

One of the kids we talked to liked Halloween. She said she loves to eat candy.

Another kid said Easter was her favorite because she liked getting a big basket filled with candy

Susan Danzig and Jen Stucchio’s fifth-grade class, Jack Abrams STEM Magnet School, Huntington Station