TODAY'S PAPER
34° Good Morning
SEARCH
34° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Our favorite holiday

Photo Credit: Kidsday illustration / Julia Richards

By Mark Ingram and Nathan Root Kidsday Reporters
Print

Have you ever thought about what your favorite holiday is? We asked 108 kids in grades four to six which one they liked best.  Here is what we found out:

Christmas: 69

Hanukkah: 10

Halloween: 8

Easter: 7

Thanksgiving: 5

Fourth of July: 4

Valentine’s Day: 3

New Year’s Eve: 2

As you can see, it wasn’t even close. We asked a few kids their opinions, and here is what we found out.

One kid said he likes the excitement of Christmas and Santa. Another kid who voted for Christmas said he loves getting presents and seeing family members at that time of year.

One of the kids we talked to liked Halloween. She said she loves to eat candy.

Another kid said Easter was her favorite because she liked getting a big basket filled with candy

Susan Danzig and Jen Stucchio’s fifth-grade class, Jack Abrams STEM Magnet School, Huntington Station

By Mark Ingram and Nathan Root Kidsday Reporters

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

The Bayard Cutting Arboretum in Great River is 35 family-friendly things to do this spring on LI
In a recent Adventureland Instagram poll, Turbulence, which 18 things you didn't know about Adventureland
Madeline Tourin 4 (left) and Lilly Carrol 4 6 new interactive spaces for kids at LI libraries
Goldfish Swim School in Farmingdale offers lessons to 24 new places for kids, parents on LI
Shaped like a cotton candy cone, kids can The hottest new toys your kids may be asking for this year
Two locations: 111 Rodeo Dr., Deer Park, 631-392-2600, 45 indoor places to play on LI