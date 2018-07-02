TODAY'S PAPER
John’s Drive-In is the place to go in Montauk

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Casey Chung, Wheatley Heights

By Isabella Cantor Rodriguez and Ana McCormack Kidsday Reporter
Have you ever been to John’s Drive-In in Montauk? John’s Drive-In is a restaurant and ice cream joint that just celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Dave and Maureen Rutkowski are the current owners of this fantastic place, but you may ask, who is John? John Torr was the founder of the restaurant in 1967. Even though the restaurant went through a few different owners, the look of it and their ideas have stayed the same. It is a part of Montauk.

You can eat indoors or outdoors, and it is a great place for kids. Our families go there all year-round. You can eat many different foods and dozens of ice cream flavors there. John’s is known for its Big John Burger, its huge ice cream cakes as well as our favorite flavors, mint Oreo chip and chocolate fudge ice cream. It is especially special for the kids out here who play softball. When you win a game or get a home run, the workers make you a Little League special, which all the kids love.

It is definitely a must-go place to visit in Montauk: 677 Montauk Hwy., 631-668-5515.

Jennifer Jamet’s fourth-grade class, Montauk Elementary School

