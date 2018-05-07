We love our school. There’s a lot of learning, but also a lot of fun. Everybody has a favorite part about school. Some kids like music, other people like reading. We like recess best! There are a lot of great things to do at this school, but we wanted to know what kids liked best. Here are the results:

Lunch/recess: 40

Gym: 21

Friends: 17

Reading: 12

Math: 10

As you can see from the results, out of 100 students, the most popular part is lunch and recess. This is a time when we are able to fill our tummies up, get more energy and run around outside. Who wouldn’t like that? Coming in second is gym. We learn and play really cool games. For example, have you ever heard of pickleball? Well, it’s one of the game we play and we have such a great time.

The coaches run a tight ship in gym, but we have lots of fun. We also enjoy making new friends and keeping the old ones. We have lots of different backgrounds here, so it’s fun to learn about various cultures.

The academic subjects of reading and math come in after the other activities, but kids always do these, and we love learning new strategies to help us get smarter.

Jennifer Green and Renee Remi’s fourth-grade class, Saddle Rock Elementary School, Great Neck