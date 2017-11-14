This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 42° Good Evening
Overcast 42° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Fidget spinners keep kids moving

Fidget spinners can be helpful for some, but

Fidget spinners can be helpful for some, but to others they can be a distraction. Photo Credit: Heather Walsh

By Elaine Jiao  Kidsday Reporter
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Many kids have fidget spinners. They can be viewed as a distraction to those who are not playing with them, but to others they are used to relieve stress.

My friends with fidget spinners say they help them focus and stay on task. I know a person who has ADHD, and she says that fidget spinners help her concentrate and relieve her anxiety.

Teachers, however, are viewing these toys as a distraction. The spinners, in their view, are noisy.

But some studies say that fidgeting, in general, is good for learning. With students stuck at their desks for longer periods of time, fidget spinners keep kids moving.

Some schools have already embraced the students’ need to move. They have standing desks with “fidget bars,” which are ankle-level swinging bars that students can use to expend energy while reading and writing.

So while fidget spinners can be considered annoying, they can be viewed as a good solution to keep kids focused.

By Elaine Jiao  Kidsday Reporter
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Family

My First Christmas picture! Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
Logan Canonico enjoys a fall paddle while enjoying Fall on Long Island: Show us your photos
Enjoy some local wine, hors d'oeuvres and live Wine tasting at the LI Aquarium, more fun this week
Fisher-Price Zoom 'n Crawl Monster will keep babies 54 cute gifts for infants, toddlers and preschoolers
Fingerlings Baby Monkeys hang onto your finger and Sold out! 17 toys you'll be scrambling for this year
Join Scooby and the gang as they save 50 new shows streaming on Netflix for kids
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE