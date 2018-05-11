TODAY'S PAPER
LI kid collects fidget spinners

Kidsday reporter Sydney Schoettl with her fidget spinner collection. Photo Credit: Schoettl family

By Sydney Schoettl Kidsday Reporter
I have traveled all across the United States. I have been to North Carolina, South Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Florida, Pennsylvania and Maryland. Every time I went someplace new, I bought a fidget spinner.

I bought my first fidget spinner during Easter time. It is a classic blue one. No fancy lights. My second spinner I got at the Smith Haven Mall. It is light blue, and it lights up. My third spinner I got when I went to Hershey Park in Pennsylvania. It’s a cyan-blue color with pretty sparkles.

My fourth spinner I got when I went Down Port (outside Port Jefferson). It has water inside with purple sparkles. My fifth spinner, from South Carolina, has cupcakes on it. My sixth spinner I got from the Smith Haven Mall. It is another galaxy fidget spinner.

Of course I have a broken spinner, and that is my seventh one. I got it from a fair. It broke very easily because one of the finger pads is broken. This spinner looks like it got splattered by paint. But the broken finger pad is a British flag instead of a splatter of paint.

All my spinners are unique, with different colors and shapes. I have 10 spinners total, and I like them all because they are all different. You can find fidget spinners anywhere in the world when you travel, and they are all different.

Linda Vaianella’s fifth-grade class, Boyle Road Elementary School, Port Jefferson Station

