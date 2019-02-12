Meet 'Fighting With My Family' actress Florence Pugh 

.

Interviewing Florence Pugh was a truly wonderful experience. With us, Florence was lighthearted, relatable and humorous. We talked with her at the Essex Hotel in Manhattan.

In the movie at one point, your character Paige wanted to give up. Has there ever been a time in your life when you felt like you wanted to give up?

Florence explained that she got a lead role in a movie when she was 17, and expected more of the same without a doubt. But she didn’t pursue the start of her career like she hoped to. Florence had been hearing plenty of “nos” and wasn’t very active in the acting world for about a year and a half. She had felt like she wanted to give up at that point in her life, but ended up persevering and becoming the actress she is today.

Is it ever creepy to you when interviewers seem to know everything about you?

Florence laughed, and said to us that it’s actually nice when they know about me. She says she finds it a bit awkward when interviewers are completely misinformed about her and she has to correct them.

We said we liked that at one point in the movie Zak help her character, Paige, believe in herself. We wanted to know if there was a Zak in her life.

She said that everyone in her family was very supportive, but she said that her dad always believed in her and always had faith in her. He was the one who pushed her to pursue her acting career even in those hard times when she felt like she wasn't getting anywhere.

Knowing she often plays flawed and complicated characters, we asked her what she thought she had that made people want to cast her into that kind of role.

She said she wasn’t sure, but she did enjoy playing more complicated characters because “I’m flawed,” and she related with them and finds them more interesting.

Florence has been acting quite a bit starring in the TV series “The Little Drummer Girl” and also in the upcoming movie, “Little Women,” which comes out in December. Our final question was what does she do to relax.

Florence said that she hangs out with friends, goes for walks with her Gran because her Gran is a big walker, and goes for tea with her Gran as well. “All the British things you could imagine,” she said with a smile.