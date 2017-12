We played versions of Find It (Find It Games), a hidden object game.

This game really requires focus and concentration. You look for objects like a phoenix feather or a gold coin or dragon in a tube full of plastic beads. It’s amazing and awesome to find lots of mysterious things, and we loved finding the dragon, the cyclops eye and more.

There are many versions of this game, such as Find It Christmas and Find It At the Beach.

Ages: 6 and older

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5