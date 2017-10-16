My mom works for Discover Long Island. She is a visitor service coordinator. She travels to different promotional and marketing events across New York State to tell people about Long Island tourism and to persuade them to visit Long Island. She also helps to put together the Long Island Travel Guide and Long Island Calendar of Events, which is published once each year.

When my mom goes to these events, she talks about Long Island’s great beaches, wineries and attractions that Long Island has to offer. She also promotes new and popular attractions like the Gold Coast mansions, Montauk and the Hamptons, and even fun stuff for kids including Adventure Park at Long Island, i.Fly trapeze, and Splish Splash.

When she isn’t traveling to promote Long Island, she makes itineraries for large groups that visit Long Island and also comes up with marketing ideas and helps out with the Discover Long Island website, discoverlongisland.com.

Last year, I went to an event at Captree Boat Basin. We told people about Long Island. There were many boats there, and I got the chance to go on a boat! There were tables with magazines and photos of different places on Long Island. At the event, there were samples of foods, too, and I got to taste them. So visit the Discover Long Island website and start planning your fun! I love my mom and her job.