Skateboard fan finds he’s flipped for the sport

Kidsday reporter Edwin Lopez and his fingerboards.

Kidsday reporter Edwin Lopez and his fingerboards. Photo Credit: Lopez family

By Edwin Lopez Kidsday Reporter
For the past three years, I’ve been into skateboards. My grandma bought me my first skateboard. I was scared to ride it at first, but I moved!

So then my mom bought me a fingerboard. I learned some tricks like kickflip, aldo, pop shove-it, dolphin flip.

If you ask me how to build a skateboard, you’ve come to the wrong guy. I can ride them but can’t make one. Right now I have a collection of about 100 fingerboards, and am always looking to collect more!

Jaclyn Graham’s students, Plaza Elementary School, Baldwin

