Visiting the animals at Fink's Farm

If you are looking for a great day with the family, head over to Fink’s Farm.

I am lucky enough to visit Fink’s every year for their Fall Festival. There is always something new and exciting to look forward to. My favorite things to do there are the human hamster wheel, riding the Moo train and looking at all of the cool animals, especially the peacocks and emu. I like trying all of the fun seasonal food; my favorite is the sweet roasted corn.

There is something for all ages there. Here are just a few of the things you might be lucky enough to enjoy depending on the day you stop by: You can jump in the bounce houses, play in the barn of corn, visit the animal nursery where all the babies on the farm are (piglets, chicks, goats and bunnies), jump on the huge bounce pillow, meet Elmo, listen to the amazing band play live music, visit one of the amazing food trucks, watch the pig races, practice calf roping, take a shot at the pumpkin slingshot or corn cannon, get your face painted, walk through the endless corn maze or take a nice hayride. If you’re brave enough, you can go back at night for a spooky flashlight maze.

You can also visit the farm stand and buy a delicious homemade baked pie, too. You could spend the entire day making memories with your family and all of the amazing animals. Don’t forget to buy some food to feed them. The animals will be so happy you came, too.

I hope you take my advice and get moooooooo-ving to Fink’s!

Info: Fink’s Country Farm, 6242 Middle Country Rd., Wading River. finksfarm.com

Tami Koller’s fourth-grade class, Aquebogue Elementary School