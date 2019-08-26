I am co-captain on my family boat

You might be wondering what 28 knots means. Well, it is how fast a boat can go. For a car, the speed is measured in miles per hour, but for a boat, it is knots.

A speed of 28 knots is about 32 miles an hour. I like to help my dad drive our boat, taking it from the Patchogue River to Davis Park, Fire Island, and Watch Hill, Fire Island. The boating season is from April to early September. We try to go out every weekend, and I look forward to doing this. We own a Meridian boat and it can hold about six people.

In New York state, you have to be at least 14 years old to drive a boat and take safety classes. With my parents sitting with me, I can help drive the boat. I look at the radar. The radar will tell me if there is anything in the water. I started sitting with my parents about two years ago. I was really scared the first time, but I did it. A person cannot just go out and drive a boat; they have to learn from someone with a lot of experience. You should always have a walkie-talkie or a radio just in case of an emergency. When I say radio, I don’t mean the one you play music on. I mean the one you can call people on. Always remember to wear a life jacket.

Angela Mile’s fourth-grade class, Jericho Elementary School, Centereach